LIST: Grocery store hours for Easter Sunday 2021

DALLAS — Easter Sunday is on April 4 and you might be wondering if the nearest grocery store will be open for any last-minute needs.
Texas-based stores such as Central Market and H-E-B will be closed on Easter Sunday. But there are a handful of stores that will be open, including Trader Joe's and Walmart.
Here's a list of holiday schedules for popular grocery stores in Texas. Call to confirm operations hours, as they may vary by location:
ALDI: All ALDI stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Central Market: All Central Market locations will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Costco: All Costco stores are closed on Easter Sunday.
CVS: CVS will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.
H-E-B: All H-E-B stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Kroger: Kroger stores will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday. Pharmacies will be closed.
NorthPark: NorthPark Center will be closed on Easter Sunday. However, AMC NorthPark 15 and some restaurants will be open:
- AMC NorthPark 15 will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bread Winners will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eataly will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kona Grill will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Maggiano's will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- PF Chang's will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Seasons 52 will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sam's Club: All Sam's Club stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Sprouts: All Sprouts stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm operating hours.
Target: All Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Tom Thumb: Tom Thumb will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.
Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.
Walgreens: Walgreens is open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.
Walmart: Walmart is open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.