LIST: Grocery store hours for Easter Sunday 2021

Central Market, H-E-B and Target will be closed on Easter Sunday. But many stores will be open for the holiday.

DALLAS — Easter Sunday is on April 4 and you might be wondering if the nearest grocery store will be open for any last-minute needs.

Texas-based stores such as Central Market and H-E-B will be closed on Easter Sunday. But there are a handful of stores that will be open, including Trader Joe's and Walmart.

Here's a list of holiday schedules for popular grocery stores in Texas. Call to confirm operations hours, as they may vary by location:

ALDI: All ALDI stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Central Market: All Central Market locations will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Costco: All Costco stores are closed on Easter Sunday.

CVS: CVS will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.

H-E-B: All H-E-B stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Kroger: Kroger stores will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday. Pharmacies will be closed.

NorthPark: NorthPark Center will be closed on Easter Sunday. However, AMC NorthPark 15 and some restaurants will be open:

AMC NorthPark 15 will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bread Winners will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eataly will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kona Grill will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Maggiano's will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PF Chang's will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Seasons 52 will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam's Club: All Sam's Club stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Sprouts: All Sprouts stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm operating hours.

Target: All Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Tom Thumb: Tom Thumb will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.

Walgreens: Walgreens is open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.

Walmart: Walmart is open on Easter Sunday. Call to confirm hours.