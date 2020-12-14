Target extends holiday shopping hours, limits senior and at-risk hours

Most Target stores will now be open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight starting this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Target is expanding its store hours for holiday shoppers, but it is reducing hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers.

USA Today reports, most Target stores will now be open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight starting this week. Most stores will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Hours can vary depending on the store and you should call or check online before you head out.

While Target expanded holiday shopping hours, it reduced the hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers. For those groups, stores will now open an hour earlier only on Tuesdays.

Walmart extended its holiday shopping hours last month with most now closing at 11 p.m.

Costco said it is extending its special operating hours for older members "until further notice" as COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., according to the company's website.