Small Business Saturday brings crowds to Scottsdale Quarter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It's Small Business Saturday!

Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving small business owners are ready for you to shop until you drop offering deals, discounts, and giveaways.

Owners and customers in the Valley that 12 News caught up with said it's more important than ever to support local merchants as the Scottsdale Quarter was packed with people swiping their credit cards Saturday afternoon.

Owner of urbAna Ana Wells said after pandemic closures and setbacks, it's a treat to see her store filled with shoppers.

"Last year, last Small Business Saturday and Black Friday, we were still in recovery mode so we couldn’t offer any great deals which is why this year is even more fun to see all the faces and to be able to offer these discounts."

Co-owner Coley Arnold of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market agrees.

"More than ever it’s important to support our small businesses, it goes directly to families, feeds the children, and you don’t have to wait for supply chain issues everything is here we’re stocked!"

The global supply chain crisis has hit the retail industry hard, but Wells said the great news is a lot of her merchandise is local and handmade so her store is unaffected.

"We have so many great items in the shop for you guys, honestly we have more inventory than we’ve ever stocked in our shops before," she explained.

If you missed out on the Saturday steals and deals, there's still one more day for shopaholics to look forward to; Cyber Monday.

