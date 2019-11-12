PHOENIX — If you are dragging your feet on buying holiday presents, you've still got time.

And if you're still wondering what you should get, you might want to consider some gifts that won't just turn into more clutter over time.

Here are a few ideas of some uniquely Arizona experiences to get the creative neurons firing.

There’s no way to experience the West like a horseback ride. There are several tours throughout the state. For those who don’t know how to ride a horse, you can get lessons.

Stargazing at the observatory

Arizona is a “dark-sky oasis,” one of the best places in the U.S. to get a view of the stars at night. The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff and Kitt Peak Observatory on the Tohono O’odham Nation near Tucson both offer tours and presentations. For a peek at the stars, Kitt Peak offers nightly stargazing programs, and Lowell’s open deck observatory opens to visitors in October.

A tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s “desert laboratory” allows you to get a glimpse into the mind of the influential architect and a better idea of his deep connection to Arizona.

RELATED: Where to find Frank Lloyd Wright designs in the Phoenix area

Helicopter tours

The Grand Canyon and the red rocks of Sedona look great no matter what angle you view them from, but seeing them from above is especially breathtaking.

You can take to the skies in a hot air balloon all over Arizona, including right here in the Valley. Instead of looking up at our amazing sunsets, you can immerse yourself in one.

Not only do you get to ride a train to one of the seven natural wonders of the world, you can experience Old West entertainment with cowboy characters and western musicians.

The desert and off-roading go hand-in-hand. An ATV tour is a fun way to take in the gorgeous landscape. For an extra dose of Arizona, Desert Wolf Tours also has an ATV tour for scorpion hunting.

One of the best-preserved cliff dwellings in North America is near Camp Verde. The building is a testament to the engineering skills of the Sinagua, who built the five-story dwelling over the course of three centuries.

This unique museum is the only one in the world with this kind of collection. It’s surprising how much that musical instruments can tell you about a culture. The museum’s collection is so massive, you might need to visit more than once to see everything.

Give the gift of knowledge with an Arizona Science Center membership. It's full of interactive learning experiences for the family. It's not just kids stuff either, a membership gets you admission for two to the monthly Science With a Twist events for people 21 and over. The membership also comes with free admission to more than 250 other ASTC member science and technology museums.