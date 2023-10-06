Highland Yard Vintage Market and Boutique hosts ‘Bewitched’ market

The market runs Oct. 5-9 and features local artisans, food, vintage items, pumpkins and more.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's officially spooky season – which means Highland Yard Market and Boutique's annual Halloween-themed market is making a thrilling return Oct. 5-9.

The market is a once a month pop-up that takes place behind Merchant Square Antiques in Chandler. After purchasing the land to lease for a different project, owners Mike and Patricia Moore ended up starting the market themselves, and have had a full waiting list for vendor spots ever sinonce-a-monthce. The Moores own the market, as well as Merchant Square Antiques and the restaurant on site called American Way.

Some customers have been traveling to Chandler to visit Highland Yard for over 20 years, Mike Moore said.

“We call it entertainment retail because it’s fun to be here,” Mike Moore said. “We're hoping you come here and have an experience that brings it back to the basics, makes you feel like hometown a little bit more.”

The ‘Bewitched’ market features clothing, home decor, jewelry, vintage items, food and pumpkins from Willis Farms, located in Snowflake. Entry is free and the market is open Thursday through Monday.

The Halloween market is one of Highland Yard’s pop-up markets, a weekend where vendors are given a theme to work with, Kim Smith, manager of Highland Yard, told 12News.

“I like to call it Joana Gaines on steroids,” Patricia Moore said.

Smith said the Halloween-themed market is one of the shop’s most popular events, only second to the holiday market in November. Smith was a vendor at the market before she moved into management, and has been with Highland Yard for eight years.

“We have spooky Halloween, we have a little bit of scary, we have kind of cutesy Halloween,” Smith said. “You name it, there’s something for everybody there.”

Know before you go:

Where: 1509 N. Arizona Ave., in Chandler behind Merchant Square Antiques

When: Oct. 5-9; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

Price: Admission is free, but parking is limited and owners recommend parking and walking in

The market will also be hosting a holiday market called "Jingle All the Way" November 2-5 and 9-12.

“It's exciting and beautiful and just interesting and fun,” Mike Moore said. “And it's not expensive … you can come in and have a great time and never spend a dime.”

