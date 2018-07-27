Listen up lipstick lovers because MAC Cosmetics is giving some away for free.

In honor of National Lipstick Day on July 29, MAC is giving away free full tubes of lipstick. The good news: there is no catch!

MAC’s website stated all you have to do is visit a MAC store on Sunday to receive the free lipstick with no purchase required. If you visit online, you can choose your free lipstick with a $25 purchase.

MAC is offering nine different shades for you to choose from!

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

