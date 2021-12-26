x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Shopping

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%

The results covered Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. They were fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry.
Credit: AP
FILE - A shopper pushes her cart full of items down an isle during a Black Friday sale at Macy's, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis. Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported Sunday that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from a year earlier. MasterCard SpendingPulse had expected an 8.8% increase. 

The results covered Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. They were fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry. Holiday sales were up 10.7% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

Woman has Walmart pickup groceries stolen; Here's how to avoid it happening to you