PHOENIX — The holiday shopping season is the busiest of the years, and firearms are no exception. 2019 may see the most guns bought in the United States ever.

While it is impossible to know the exact number of guns purchased, an estimate can be made looking at the number of background checks carried out by the FBI.

According to the FBI, if trends hold there will be more background checks in 2019 than any year before. Passing the current record of 27 million checks carried out back in 2016.

This past Friday saw 202,000 background checks in a single day. The second most on record.

Gun sales can be impacted by current events.

After high profile shootings, gun sales often see a small bump.

A bump is also seen during election years, such as 2016.

This year a small bump in checks was seen in the month right after Beto O'Rourke made comments during a debate about taking certain guns away.

OTHER STORIES:

• Officer shot armed student at Wisconsin high school

• Supreme Court justices take up gun case, though disputed law has changed

• There were 32 gun-smuggling cases in Arizona in 2018, court records show

• Students arrested for separate shooting threats at 2 Los Angeles-area schools

• Man charged in shooting outside Tempe El Pollo Loco near Arizona Mills Mall

• PD: Phoenix mom accidentally shoots son while trying to break up fight