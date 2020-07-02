PHOENIX — A Seattle woman, who survived cancer three times, decided not to let cancer take her life the fourth time around. 44-year-old Tempra Jones opted for a medically-assisted death, which is legal in Washington state, and enjoy her last Christmas with her family. She shared her journey through those last moments with 12 News' anchor Mark Curtis and photographer Roberto Duarte.

Tempra's family had an early Christmas celebration when she still felt well enough to celebrate. She and her family laughed, ate, toasted and spent her last moments together. Tempra died on January 10, 2020, after taking a lethal dose of medicine prescribed to her by a physician.

Her family surrounded her and held a vigil in her honor.

Washington state is one of nine in which physician-assisted death is legal. The Death with Dignity Act passed with 57.9% of voters in favor in Nov. 2008. The law went into effect in March 2009.

The law in Washington requires three doctors to diagnose the patient with a terminal illness, with six months or less to live and have no quality of life. At that point, patients 21-year-old or older could get a prescription from a doctor to end his or her life.

A Dying with Dignity bill has been introduced in Arizona multiple times since 2003, though it never passed.

There are two bills currently pending that could address the topic HB2582 & SB1384.

Watch 12 News at 10 on Monday and Tuesday 2/10 & 2/11 for the full story.

Join the discussion on Facebook live on Tues. 2/10 at 7 p.m.