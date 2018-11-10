Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of your favorite dry mix add
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 beaten eggs
  • 1/2 oz vanilla
  • 1 oz warm butter
  • 1 cup pumpkin pie puree
  • 1/2 tspn cinnamon pinch allspice

Pumpkin Mousse Ingredients/Instructions:

  • whip (on mixer) 4oz softened cream cheese
  • add 1 cup pumpkin blending well set aside
  • pour 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream and 1 cup powdered sugar and whip until fairly stiff
  • add 1 tbspn vanilla and fold in the pumpkin mixture

Final Steps:

  • add the mousse between layers and on top

  • then top with some candied pecans and mini marshmallows

  • Last thing....drizzle some Lucera (sweetened condensed milk on top)

  • there you have it....Enjoy

