Ingredients:
- 2 cups of your favorite dry mix add
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 beaten eggs
- 1/2 oz vanilla
- 1 oz warm butter
- 1 cup pumpkin pie puree
- 1/2 tspn cinnamon pinch allspice
Pumpkin Mousse Ingredients/Instructions:
- whip (on mixer) 4oz softened cream cheese
- add 1 cup pumpkin blending well set aside
- pour 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream and 1 cup powdered sugar and whip until fairly stiff
- add 1 tbspn vanilla and fold in the pumpkin mixture
Final Steps:
- add the mousse between layers and on top
- then top with some candied pecans and mini marshmallows
- Last thing....drizzle some Lucera (sweetened condensed milk on top)
- there you have it....Enjoy
