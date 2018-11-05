EASY HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN STIR FRY
Ingredients
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts cubed
4 cloves garlic minced
1 medium red bell pepper or carrots sliced into strips
2 cups broccoli florets
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup soy sauce low sodium recommended
2 tbsp honey
2 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tsp water
salt and pepper to taste optional
steamed rice optional, for serving
Instructions
Place a large skillet on high heat and add in oil. Once hot, add cubed chicken (cut your chicken into 1-2 inch cubes).
Once the pieces start to brown after a few minutes, then turn over (the chicken does not need to be cooked through yet).
Reduce heat to medium-high and add the garlic and your favorite vegetables.
Stir for 3-4 minutes until vegetables are just starting to soften.
Stir in the chicken broth, honey and soy sauce, then finally the cornstarch-water mixture.
Stir for one more minute until the sauce has thickened and is sticking to the chicken. Serve and enjoy!