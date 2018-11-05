EASY HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN STIR FRY

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts cubed

4 cloves garlic minced

1 medium red bell pepper or carrots sliced into strips

2 cups broccoli florets

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup soy sauce low sodium recommended

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tsp water

salt and pepper to taste optional

steamed rice optional, for serving

Instructions

Place a large skillet on high heat and add in oil. Once hot, add cubed chicken (cut your chicken into 1-2 inch cubes).

Once the pieces start to brown after a few minutes, then turn over (the chicken does not need to be cooked through yet).

Reduce heat to medium-high and add the garlic and your favorite vegetables.

Stir for 3-4 minutes until vegetables are just starting to soften.

Stir in the chicken broth, honey and soy sauce, then finally the cornstarch-water mixture.

Stir for one more minute until the sauce has thickened and is sticking to the chicken. Serve and enjoy!

