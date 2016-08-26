Ingredients

· 1 cup of coconut cream, refrigerated

· 8 ounces of Challenge Cream cheese

· 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice

· 2 teaspoons of lime zest

· 1/3 cup of sugar

· 2/3 cup of drained crushed pineapple

· 1/3 cup of shredded and toasted sweetened coconut flakes

· Non-stick spray or coconut spray

Directions

1. With a mixer, combine coconut cream and cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Mix in lime juice, lime zest and sugar. Fold in crushed pineapple.

2. Spoon cheesecake filling into ice cube or mini muffin pan.

3. Sprinkle Coconut flakes on top of cheesecakes.

4. Place cheesecakes in freezer until firm and frozen solid, about 2 hours.

5. Let cheesecake slightly thaw, about 5-10 minutes before serving.

