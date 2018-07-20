Buffalo Wings
12 Large Chicken Wings
salt and pepper
Spray baking sheet with non stick spray.
Place seasoned wings on sheet pan and bake on 350 for 45 minutes until wings reach 165 internal temp, set aside and let cool.
Chef Turner's Wing Sauce
1/2 cups Franks Red Hot Blend
1/3 cups whit wine
1 tbsp. butter
pinch fresh herbs
Combine ingredients and reduce by 1/3 over low heat.
Preheat Fryer to 350 degrees
Cook wings in fryer 4-6 minutes until hot immediately toss with warm sauce, serve with ranch/blue cheese dressing and fresh celery. Enjoy!
