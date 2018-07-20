Buffalo Wings

12 Large Chicken Wings

salt and pepper

Spray baking sheet with non stick spray.

Place seasoned wings on sheet pan and bake on 350 for 45 minutes until wings reach 165 internal temp, set aside and let cool.

Chef Turner's Wing Sauce

1/2 cups Franks Red Hot Blend

1/3 cups whit wine

1 tbsp. butter

pinch fresh herbs

Combine ingredients and reduce by 1/3 over low heat.

Preheat Fryer to 350 degrees

Cook wings in fryer 4-6 minutes until hot immediately toss with warm sauce, serve with ranch/blue cheese dressing and fresh celery. Enjoy!

© 2018 KPNX