ROASTED PORK TENDERLOIN WITH WALNUT SAGE BEET SALAD

Serves 4

Pork:

2 (12-oz) pork tenderloins, trimmed of silverskin

1¼ tsp kosher salt

¾ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

2 tsp minced fresh sage

1 TBSP olive oil

Beet Salad:

½ cup walnuts

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 TBSP sherry vinegar

1 TBSP walnut oil, or extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large shallot

1 lb red or golden beets, up to 1½ lbs

2 tsp minced fresh sage

½ cup crumbled blue, goat, or feta cheese

1. For the pork: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine salt, pepper, thyme and sage; sprinkle evenly over pork. Heat oil in 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat until smoking. Place both tenderloins in skillet; cook until well browned, 1 to 1½ minutes. Using tongs, rotate tenderloins ¼ turn; cook until well browned, 45 to 60 seconds. Repeat until all sides are browned. Transfer skillet to oven; roast until internal temperature registers 135 to 140 degrees on instant-read thermometer, 10 to 16 minutes.

2. Transfer tenderloins to cutting board and tent loosely with foil; let rest until internal temperature registers 145 to 150 degrees, 8 to 10 minutes. Cut tenderloins crosswise into ½-inch-thick slices, arrange on platter or individual plates. Serve with beet salad.

3. For the beet salad: While the pork is roasting, make the salad. In a small dry skillet, toast the walnuts over medium heat until fragrant, about 3-5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. Set aside.

4. In a serving bowl, whisk together the mustard and vinegar with a good pinch of salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil.

5. Peel shallot and slice thinly lengthwise. Separate the slices so they are in julienne pieces. Add them to the vinaigrette.

6. Peel the beets and julienne them on a mandoline or with a julienne peeler. Alternatively, you can shred them using a box grater or in a food processor with the large holes of the shredding disk. Add beets to bowl with shallots. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Toss the vegetables with tongs to coat with the dressing. Add the sage and toss again. Portion salad onto plates and top with toasted nuts and cheese.

Note: Wear food safe gloves to prevent stained hands.

© 2018 KPNX