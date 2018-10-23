Many parents like to share pictures of their kids online. But posting those precious photos could result in issues with identity theft, advertisements, or online predators.

Bree Fowler is the privacy editor for Consumer Reports. She warns parents to be careful.

"Seemingly harmless information like your child's name, their age, what they look like, where they go to school, all of that information can be used to create a profile that a hacker can use down the road for identity theft,” said Fowler.

Experts say here are 6 ways to prevent your child from becoming digitally kidnapped.

1. Check your settings. You can set your facebook posts to go to just your “friends” rather than the entire public.

2. Don’t use hashtags. It makes it easy for cybercriminals to find your photos.

3. Don’t use geotags. It gives criminals an easy way to find your child’s location.

4. Ask before you share. If you’re using other kids in the photo, ask their parent for permission.

5. Be careful about sharing pictures of your kids in any state of undress. "Even a very innocent photo of your kid naked in the bathtub, might kind of haunt them down the road since nothing on the internet truly goes away,” said Fowler.

6. If use you Instagram, make your account private.

There is also a campaign called @kidsforprivacy which is sponsored by the Child Rescue Coalition, asking parents to pause before posting.

