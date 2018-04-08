PHOENIX – Friday’s unofficial national holiday was National Watermelon Day, and the animals at Phoenix Zoo got to celebrate.

Zoo officials say watermelon is a treat enjoyed by many animals at the zoo. The sweet fruit hydrates the animals and offers a form of behavioral enrichment as the animals figure out how they’ll eat it.

The zoo’s Asian elephant Reba chomped her watermelon whole, while the Galapagos tortoises shared theirs.

The orangutan family devoured their juicy treats by the slice, and Jai the Sumatran tiger batted his watermelon around in his pool before taking it to a shaded part of his habitat to eat.

The Saki monkeys and tamarins were wary at first of the melons cut to look like a sharks, but they also enjoyed their treats nonetheless.

PHOTOS: Phoenix zoo animals celebrate watermelon day

01 / 20
Jai the Sumatran tiger plays with a watermelon in his pool (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
02 / 20
Jai the Sumatran tiger bats around a watermelon in his pool (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
03 / 20
A tamarin looks warily at a shark watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
04 / 20
A baby orangutan enjoys a slice of watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
05 / 20
Ahh, the melon bites back! (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
06 / 20
A Galapagos tortoise chomps into a slice of watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
07 / 20
Galapagos tortoises share some watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
08 / 20
"Smile, you son of a --" (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
09 / 20
Galapagos tortoises share some watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
10 / 20
A Galapagos tortoise chomps into a slice of watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
11 / 20
An orangutan eats a slice of watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
12 / 20
Jai the Sumatran tiger bats around a watermelon in his pool (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
13 / 20
Galapagos tortoises share some watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
14 / 20
A Saki monkey regards his shark melon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
15 / 20
An orangutan enjoys some watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
16 / 20
Jai the Sumatran tiger bats around a watermelon in his pool (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
17 / 20
Jai the Sumatran tiger is done playing with his food. It's eating time (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
18 / 20
A watermelon gets tossed into Reba the African elephant's mouth (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
19 / 20
A baby orangutan bites into a slice of watermelon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
20 / 20
An elephant trunk wrapped around a melon (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)
