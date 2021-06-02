Stolen snake found, returned nearly 8 months after theft

The snake was stolen in June 2020 and, while the thief was caught, the snake was never recovered until now.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A male granite Burmese python was finally returned back to the West Valley Reptiles pet store after it was stolen nearly eight months ago, the Glendale Police Department said.

The snake was stolen back in June of last year, police said. The thief was captured on video and was quickly identified and arrested with felony charges by detectives.

However, officers were not able to recover the snake during their initial investigation.

The python was recovered on Friday, more than half a year later, after detectives began working a new lead on the case after learning the snake had been sold or transferred at least twice since it was stolen, officers said.

The man who had the snake was reportedly cooperative and will not be considered a suspect in the investigation, police said. The shop employees positively identified the stamp on the snake's head and were reunited with the reptile.

The snake is valued at $625, but the store was so excited to have the snake back after all this time that they decided he will no longer be available for sale.