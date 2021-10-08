This senior Labrador with special needs is looking for his forever home

Lundgren has been with the Arizona Humane Society since August after he was rescued by an AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician as an injured stray.

PHOENIX — Say hello to Lundgren. He's a good boy.

Nicknamed "Lundy," this 8-year-old Labrador Retriever is looking for his forever home. He's been with the Arizona Humane Society since August after he was rescued by an AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician as an injured stray.

After being rescued by AHS, he was treated for a wound on his abdomen and it was discovered that he had muscle loss on the side of his head.

According to AHS veterinarians, Lundy may have a slow-growing tumor, but more tests are needed to determine the cause of the muscle atrophy. Officials with AHS recommend any future family work with vets for additional testing and care.

For now, Lundgren is happy and active as he searches for a new home. He appears to be a typical Lab and a loving companion who gets along with people, AHS said. Officials added that he will need to meet the other dogs in his potential home to ensure a good fit before adoption.

Those interested in learning more about adopting Lundy are encouraged to fill out an application at www.azhumane.org/Lundy.

