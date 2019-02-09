MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note; The above video is about the shelter dog who will star in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

A little TLC went a long way in the case of little Marley.

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control took in the stray pooch. And he wasn't in the best condition.

According to a Facebook post, his fur was seriously matted and he had ticks and fleas.

The staff at the East Shelter treated his fleas and ticks and groomed him.

“He was scared at first but let me groom him. I do not think he has ever been groomed," the post read.

After the much-needed shave and wash, Marley was looking and feeling much better.

"He is a sweet boy and by the time I finished he was giving me kisses," the post read.

