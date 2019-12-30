PHOENIX — New Year’s Eve could be a night filled with firecracker pops and bangs that can scare pets into the streets, where they could be lost forever.

“When those fireworks are occurring, we hear things one level; our animals will hear something at a much higher level. Sometimes there are noises around us that we are unaware of that our furry friends are very aware of,” said Jose Santiago, a spokesperson with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Santiago offers these tips to keep your pet safe:

1. Keep pets inside and away from windows. Some pets have been known to jump through glass when scared.

2. Avoid leaving pets in the yard so they can't leap fences or dig their way out.

3. Get your pet microchipped and licensed.

“While our officers are out picking up these stray animals – if they spot a license or a microchip on that animal or a combination of – that animal will get a free ride home. Our officers will literally use their computers in the truck, locate the owner, all the owner and drive that animal straight home,” said Santiago.

If your pet ends up in the shelter, don't hesitate to search for them. The clock is ticking. Shelters only need to hold the pet for 72 hours before they're put up for adoption.

Pet owners can call the MCACC lost-and-found number, 602-372-4598.

MCACC has an interactive map on its website that shows the pet's picture and where they were found.

“Start walking through the community shelters. Go to any of the shelters in your area and literally walk up and down the aisle. You never know where your animal may have turned up,” said Santiago.

If you’re looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is looking for volunteers to come by from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and help keep the animals calm and distracted from all the nearby noises.

