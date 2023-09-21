KD’s Husky Rescue AZ to host fundraiser in Mesa

The Sept. 23 event will have raffles, merchandise for purchase and huskies up for adoption.

MESA, Ariz. — KD’s Husky Rescue AZ is hosting a fundraiser and adoption event Saturday in Mesa.

KD’s, a nonprofit organization completely run by volunteers, helps huskies from Arizona find new homes. On Sept. 23, KD’s will be hosting a fundraiser and adoption event at The Monastery Bar and Grill in Mesa.

Owner and founder Susan Saunders said this event is all about raising money, educating people about huskies and having fun.

“We’re hoping to get some awareness out there,” Saunders said. “Huskies are just like any other dog.”

Before starting KD’s, Saunders started out fostering dogs, and is even fostering one of the dogs up for adoption this weekend: Bella. Saunders said huskies often get a “bad rap” as destructive or hyperactive dogs.

But in her experience, fostering a husky isn’t about five mile walks or needing a huge yard for the pups to play in — it is about giving their canine companions the attention they need.

“All the rumors about huskies being uncontrollable and hard to manage are defunct here because it's the amount of quality time that you spend with them,” Saunders said. “They want attention, they want someone to love them.”

At Saturday’s event, attendees can meet Bella and Lita, another husky up for adoption. There will be a 50/50 raffle basket and exclusive merchandise made by a KD’s volunteer available for purchase. All of the proceeds will benefit the rescue.

“We rely on the community to help us continue what we do,” Saunders said. “Every single dollar matters.”

