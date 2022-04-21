Who's your 'Doggie Draft' pick? Humane society and Cardinals team up for adoption drive

The Arizona Cardinals have teamed up with the state's humane society to set up the adoption drive happening each day of the NFL Draft.

ARIZONA, USA — An Arizona draft may take your attention away from the NFL Draft happening at the end of April.

The "Doggie Draft," run by the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Humane Society, will be held from April 25 to May 1. Eight pups will be competing for your heart and a place in your home, including "JJ Wagg," "DeAndre Pupkins," and "Budda Barker."

The top prospects of the Doggie Draft, some of the society's longest residents who are still looking for a loving home, will also have adoption fees waived.

"All adoptable pets at the Arizona Humane Society also come spayed/neutered, microchipped, are up to date on vaccines and will have a free VCA Animal Hospital wellness exam," the Cardinals said in a press release.

"The Arizona Humane Society will also have a presence at the Cardinals NFL Draft Party at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, April 28 where fans will be able to get information about pet adoptions."

