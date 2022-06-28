Need a new pet? 200 desert tortoises up for adoption from Arizona Game & Fish

Adopters must have a securely enclosed yard or construct a separate enclosure/burrow to prevent the tortoise from potential hazards.

ARIZONA, USA — If you're looking for a new family member, Arizona Game and Fish Department has 200 Sonoran desert tortoises looking for forever homes.



"Due primarily to illegal breeding, AZGFD has 200 tortoises of various ages and sizes available for adoption. Captive tortoises grow up to about 14 inches long and can live 80-100 years. They cannot be released back into the wild because they could spread diseases that harm wild populations," according to AZGFD.



Potential adopters can submit an online application here.

Officials say adopters must have a securely enclosed yard or construct a separate enclosure/burrow to prevent the tortoise from potential hazards, such as a fire pit, unfenced pool or dogs. The shelter must include an appropriate amount of space for the tortoise to escape Arizona’s extreme summer heat and a place to brumate - a seasonal period of inactivity similar to hibernation during winter.

AZGFD allows for one tortoise to be adopted per person, per household, but an additional tortoise of the same sex can be adopted if it is placed in a completely separate enclosure, officials say.

For more information, visit the AZGFD website.

