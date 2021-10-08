x
Pets

Chandler family's dog gives itself a makeover in the cutest way possible

Larry the dog seemed very excited when his owner found him blue in the face.

CHANDLER, Ariz — What do you get when you mix melted crayon with a golden retriever? 

A mess.

And a self-inflicted doggie makeover.

A Chandler family probably didn't plan on their dog, Larry, getting a new look, but Larry had other plans. 

Lauren Duffy posted in a Facebook group that Larry had got into some melted crayon in their backyard on Monday, making him look a little bit like Mel Gibson's character in "Braveheart." 

 In less than a day, the post received over 3,000 reactions. 

No one could ever be mad at a face so, um, blue, but Duffy said her four-year-old child was worried that Larry would be stained forever.

So Larry got a bath. And another bath. And another bath. Until his striking blue fur was just blue highlights. 

Duffy said she hopes Larry's blue-do can bring some laughter into the world. 

