Two pounds of matted fur removed from Arizona cat

The 4-year-old cat, named Fluffer, was severely matted, the Arizona Humane Society said.

PHOENIX — A cat named Fluffer went through an amazing transition after it had to get two pounds of matted fur removed, the Arizona Humane Society said.

When emergency animal medical technician Julie Bolchalk responded to the call last Friday, she couldn't even tell what animal she was dealing with, she said.

Fluffer was transported to the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital due to her severely matted fur.

The cat had to have two pounds of fur removed from its eight-pound body, the society said. Other than the extra weight, Fluffer was in good health.

Fluffer was adopted just two days after the hair removal, the society said.

