Be mindful of your neighbor's pets as you celebrate July 4th weekend

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control anticipates hundreds of lost pets to enter their shelter because of fireworks scaring them off.

PHOENIX — A scared young pup sits alone in the outside part of his kennel.

It's an unfamiliar place where other dogs barking can be heard echoing off the walls. The tanned dog with a dark muzzle has no name, and no one really knows much about him other than he’s lost like so many others here at the Maricopa Animal Care and Control.

“When they come into the shelter here. The majority of them are very timid and scared,” said Monica Gery, the communications officer with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

They are expecting more lost dogs when the fireworks start going off for the Fourth of July weekend.

“A few hundred,” said Gery.

The traditional popping and cracking of firecrackers celebrating the nation’s birthday can be a time of terror for pets.

“The dogs can be terrified of fireworks,” said Gery. “And they’re going to run.”

Disappearing into the Fourth of July night and maybe end up in the county shelter. The shelter does what it can to comfort them but it’s just not home.

“They’re scared. They’re shaking,” said Gery.

There are few things you can do to keep your pet safe this independence weekend.

“Please keep their pets inside. That’s really going to help keep them from getting out, getting lost,” said Gery.

Here are some ways to make sure your dog gets through the 4th of July:

Provide a safe place for your pet to hide.

Play some calm music.

Have their favorite treat or toy to play with.

The shelter also encourages microchipping and having id tags on the dogs in case they get lost – county officers will return the dogs home immediately if they are able to identify where they belong before even taking them to the shelter.

If your pet gets lost, contact the county shelter immediately.

The shelter holds the pets for 72 hours and then they’re put up for adoption.

Up to Speed