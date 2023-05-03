Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions to make space for more animals in need

The humane society is offering free adoptions May 3-15.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is making it easier than ever to bring home the newest member of your family.

AHS is offering free adopts for all pets. That includes puppies and kittens.

The humane society needs to make space available for new animals as they come in and currently is bringing in more new animals than are being adopted.

According to AHS, more than 75 sick, injured and abused pets come to the humane society on a daily basis.

This has created a critical need for kennel space to continue bringing in new pets in the same circumstances. AHS said.

There are no available dog kennels at South Mountain or the humane society's dog hospital.

The humane society said on Tuesday, only 28 animals were adopted.

Currently, more than 500 pets are being cared for in humane society shelters and more than 600 are in foster homes, according to AHS.

The $0 adoptions have been made possible by the Bissell Pet Foundation, according to AHS.

The adoption special runs May 3-15.

AHS said all pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They will also get a free follow-up pet exam at VCA Hospital after they are adopted.

If you are looking for a less permanent commitment but still want to help out you can volunteer to foster an animal. Click here to find out how.

Up to Speed