Multiple Arizona animal shelters waiving or reducing adoption fees for 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event

The Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control, Heidi's Village and more are hoping to find as many good homes for their pets as possible.

Arizona's animal shelters have been overflowing with dogs and cats for months.

Now, a new event is looking to help the animals at these shelters and other shelters across the nation to find a good home for the holidays by lowering or waiving adoptions fees.

The 'Empty the Shelters' national event is taking place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 20.

"During Empty the Shelters, people have the opportunity to save a life by choosing adoption or fostering," the BISSELL Pet Foundation said on its website. "During this nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog or cat."

The following Arizona shelters are participating in the event:

"Empty the Shelters is BPF’s largest program, and we need your support to keep it going and growing," the foundation said. "If you’re unable to adopt, please give to the ETS fund, where 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home."

