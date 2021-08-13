13 dogs killed in Chandler house fire; 40 total removed from home

Four dogs were transported to a nearby animal hospital, Chandler Fire said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Thirteen dogs were killed in a house fire Friday morning, and a total of 40 dogs were removed from the home, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Crews responded to a fire in the attic of a home near W. Elliot and N. Alma School roads.

Crews extinguished the fire and removed 40 dogs from the house, nine were deceased on scene and four of them were transported to a nearby animal hospital, the Chandler Fire Department said.

All the remaining dogs were OK and are in the process of being rehomed.

The Chandler Fire Department originally reported nine dogs were killed in the blaze and 29 were pulled from the home. Those numbers have since grown.

Chandler police said there is now an open investigation related to animal concerns.

