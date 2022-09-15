Here's why Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15

The date marks the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

HOUSTON — So, why does Hispanic Heritage Month start on Sept. 15 through mid-October? Let’s break it down.

Independence Day for several countries

The reason Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is that Sept. 15 is significant to a number of Latin American countries.

It is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Also, Sept. 16 is Mexico’s Independence Day. Some Americans think that day is Cinco de Mayo, but Sept. 16 marks the day in 1810 when a catholic priest, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in Mexico made the first cry for independence. His moving speech lit a spark and inspired a movement.

Started as a week, President Reagan made it a month

Hispanic Heritage Month started as a week in 1968. President Lyndon Johnson signed the law making the week of Sept. 15 a time to honor the contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. In 1988, Reagan signed into law a bill turning that week into an entire month to celebrate Hispanic heritage.

Hispanic population growth in Texas