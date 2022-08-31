'They will always be remembered': Unclaimed veterans honored at Arizona cemetery

The Missing In America Veterans Recovery Project locates the unclaimed remains of veterans that otherwise would be left sitting on a shelf.

PHOENIX — A group of veterans were honored during a special memorial service this week at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

"We are here to honor the memories of our comrades as they offered their service for God and country," said Cary Cartter to the memorial's attendees. "They have earned the highest honors. The highest distinction. They will be honored and remembered."



Twenty veterans were honored with military honors as their urns were placed on a table with folded American flags.

"This country promised and promises every veteran that they'll be taken care of after their service," said an emotional Cartter, the Northern Arizona chaplain for The Missing In America Veterans Recovery Project.



The organization locates the remains of veterans that otherwise would be sitting unclaimed on a shelf and lost in time.



"Circumstances. They've lost contact with their family and they're no longer in contact with their family. So, there was no one to claim them after they passed," Carterr said.



Chris Pullum, a Navy veteran who passed away a few months ago, was amongst the veterans being honored during the service. He had no known relatives.



His friend Gary Sinclair contacted the project who took care of the rest.



"Our veterans our being forgotten and left on the sidewalks. When I met Chris five years ago. He was living in a small car in the desert," said Gary Sinclair.

Sinclair was presented with the U.S. Flag in honor of his friend. He says his goal is to eventually find one of Pullum’s family members willing to accept the flag.

"These and all of the ones we've taken care of over the years will not be forgotten. They will always be remembered," said Cartter.

