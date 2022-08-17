Those Who Serve: Valley veteran honored for helping other veterans in community

“We’re very proud of our maxim. No man left behind, or woman left behind,” said Roland Schade.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — When a veteran is no longer serving in the military, it doesn’t mean their service ends there. According to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), veterans average nearly 30% more volunteer hours per year than civilians when it comes to serving in their community.

“For a lot of veterans, you know, service when they join is about doing something greater than yourself,” said Roland Schade.

Schade served six years as a combat engineer with the army during the Gulf War, including Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

“The role of the sappers was to breech obstacles and create obstacles,” said Schade.

Now he’s removing obstacles and creating new opportunities for his fellow veterans.

“We’re very proud of our maxim: 'No man left behind, or woman left behind,'” said Schade.

He’s arranging rides for veterans through the Disabled American Veterans transportation program – rides for veterans to the VA Medical Center in Phoenix.

“(They) don’t have the financial means for physical means to get to their medical appointments and to their exams for compensation boards and what not,” said Schade.

One of his passions is helping homeless veterans.

“He said thank you for noticing me and I can’t tell you what that means to me, but I can see what it meant to that vet,” said Schade.

As part of their #stillserving campaign, the National VFW is honoring Schade for his work in helping veterans.

Schade may be retired but his service to country is still strong.

“That same feeling and desires (are) still within me even at this point in life,” said Schade.

THOSE WHO SERVE