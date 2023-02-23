'I wanted to serve, be part of something bigger': Army guardsman fulfills dream to serve people of Arizona

Sergeant First Class Bennet Fulton and his team were tasked with helping to keep fans safe during Super Bowl week.

PHOENIX — As a little kid, Sergeant First Class Bennet Fulton knew he wanted to serve his country.

Fulton enlisted in the Army National Guard when he was 17 years old. Eighteen years later, he hasn’t looked back.

Fulton is an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist with the 48th Ordnance Group at the Arizona Army National Guard. They handle explosive disposal.

“This is one of our robots. Bomb disposal robots that we use. We can operate it via radio, or we can operate it on fiber optic,” said Fulton as he showed off the remote-control robot on wheels.

“We’re responsible for rendering safe any explosive hazards whether they be conventional, improvised that has to do with radiological, biological we’re trained to take care of that stuff,” said Fulton.

During Super Bowl week, he and his team were tasked with keeping the public safe during the festivities. It’s not every day the Super Bowl comes to town, but this unit was ready and prepared – they’ve been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan many times.

“We are highly trained, and we have lots of tools that assist us with doing this job, and we’re able to keep the public safe,” said Fulton.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I knew I wanted to serve and be a part of something bigger and to be able to provide,” Fulton added.

