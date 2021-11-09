Proceeds of gala to fund counseling programs for veterans

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An event took place Saturday evening to raise funds for programs providing services for veterans.
A gala to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and to honor the services of our nation’s veterans to help raise funds for counseling programs.
The first Tux & Trunks Fall Gala took place at the Aviation Center in Chandler.
All proceeds will go to Deep Sea Valkyries, a local non-profit dedicated to preventing veteran suicide and helps with post-traumatic disorder as well as treatment of other combat-related injuries.
Those interested in helping financially, but not able to attend, were able to pay for dinner and a veteran was allowed to attend in their place, according to the website.