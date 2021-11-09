Proceeds of gala to fund counseling programs for veterans

A gala to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and to honor the services of our nation’s veterans to help raise funds for counseling programs.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An event took place Saturday evening to raise funds for programs providing services for veterans.

The first Tux & Trunks Fall Gala took place at the Aviation Center in Chandler.

All proceeds will go to Deep Sea Valkyries, a local non-profit dedicated to preventing veteran suicide and helps with post-traumatic disorder as well as treatment of other combat-related injuries.