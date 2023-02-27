Pearl Harbor survivor, 101-year-old Arizona man dies

Jack Holder, who lived in Chandler, made it a priority to share his story with as many people throughout the Valley as possible in the last few years in his life.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Jack Holder, a 101-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor, has died, according to his caretaker.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our dearest friend and esteemed member of the Greatest Generation, Pearl Harbor survivor and Navy Flight Engineer Jack Holder," Darlene Tryon said.

"I was with Jack as he took his final breath on February 24 at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Chandler, Arizona, at the age of 101."

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial also shared news of his passing on Sunday.

"After surviving the attack, Holder flew over 100 missions, many of which turned the tide of war in favor of the United States in the Pacific Theater including several battles, at Midway, Guadalcanal, the Solomon Islands, and the English Channel," the memorial said in a Facebook post.

"Holder earned many titles and distinctions including two Distinguished Flying Cross Medals and one Presidential Citation. He was honorably discharged in 1948."

Holder, who lived in Chandler, made it a priority to share his story with as many people throughout the Valley as possible in the last few years of his life after the outpouring of support he received after visiting the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.

"The positive reception [Holder] and other World War II veterans receive triggered a desire to tell the stories of World War II," Tryon said.

"[Holder] became a regular at Pearl Harbor Commemorations, museums, schools and multiple other events around the country that I have been honored to accompany him on. It is his message that he continued to spread that inspired both young and old alike the meaning of courage and bravery."

Holder also got to take one last flight on his 100th birthday, thanks to the nonprofit Grounded No More.

ORIGINAL STORY: Valley nonprofit takes Pearl Harbor survivor on free flight for his 100th birthday

"Jack Holder was 101 years old; you will be forever missed , and we want to thank you for your service to our great nation," the memorial said.

Those Who Serve

12News is honoring the brave people who are currently serving and have served in the United States armed forces.

