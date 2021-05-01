'Operation Homefront' supports military moms with drive-thru baby shower

Many moms left the baby shower feeling grateful and supported during a time they need it most.

ARIZONA, USA — A special baby shower was held for 50 new and expecting military moms in the Valley Saturday morning.

The Star-Spangled Babies shower not only brought military moms-to-be together, but also provided them with essentials they will need to start life with their new bundle of joy.

The moms got stocked up on the basics at the drive-thru Star-Spangled Babies shower at Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix after they signed up online.

Organization aims to help military families expecting babies

The event made possible thanks to Operation Homefront, an organization that understands the challenges facing military families expecting babies.

“I’m an army veteran myself, so it’s a good way for me to give back to my fellow comrades,” organization member Leticia Pena said. “I’m a mother of four, so I know every single diaper counts, every single baby blanket counts.”

The Star-Spangled Babies shower aims to bridge gaps in their support networks and provide information to address questions and concerns new parents have.

Military moms face magnified challenges

Emotions were running high for moms like Briana McIntosh, who found out she was pregnant with their third child during her husband's deployment.

“Third pregnancy alone, but he made it in time for the birth,” she said. “People are donating their time, their resources, their talent. Being able to be together and being able to experience a baby shower."

Maira Avendano, another of the moms at the event, said her husband was activated in the COVID missions this past year for the National Guard.

“It was scary for us, but we pulled through and the military has been taking care of us, so It’s been nice,” Avendano said.

The moms left the baby shower feeling grateful and supported during a time they need it most.

“I consider it a blessing,” Avendano said.

Find more information about Operation Homefront here.