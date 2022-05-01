'It’s a bond': Mesa Navy veteran given new AC by fellow service member business

Once a member of the military retires – it doesn’t necessarily mean their service is over.

MESA, Ariz. — Two men sharing a laugh outside of a Mesa home have few things in common aside from serving their country.

“It’s a bond. It really doesn’t matter what branch it is,” said Glenn Nason.

Nason served in the Navy and Jesse Keenan served in the Marine Corps.

“I served in the Navy for 22 years and 10 months and retired as a chief petty officer,” said Nason, who worked everything from aviation to construction and, eventually, logistics.

On Wednesday morning, Nason got a new AC unit installed after winning a Veteran’s Day drawing. The unit is being installed by Semper Fi, which is owned by Keenan.

“Served in the Iraqi war in 2003 and I got out as a lance corporal. I made it to corporal,” said Keenan.

Keenan credits members of the military, past and present, for helping his HVAC company grow.

“I give it all back to them that got me to where I’m at. So, I think that’s one of the reasons why we're out here today. For us giving back,” said Keenan.

Both men say the veteran community is a supportive one.

“I try to use veteran-owned companies. They take care of me,” said Keenan.

“Cause I’m a veteran, I’m going to support my local veteran. You know before I see someone else,” said Nason.

