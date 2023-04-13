Those Who Serve: Arizona Air National Guardsman serving country that gave her a better life

Viktoriia was 15 when her mother moved them to the U.S. for a better life. Now she's serving with the Air National Guard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Staff Sergeant Viktoriia Kharlan was 15 when her mother decided to move to the United States for a better life.

“The situation wasn’t doing so good. Obviously, with the tensions. So, my mom felt like she wanted to save me,” said Kharlan.

Kharlan grew up in Ukraine. The two flew into Chicago and drove to Iowa, where she had to learn a new language and culture.

“The life was very fast-paced compared to Ukraine,” said Kharlan.

Soon after high school, she decided to serve the country that gave her a safe home. Enlisting in the Air National Guard in Iowa, she moved to Arizona for the warmer weather and opportunities like many people from the Midwest.

She is now a staff sergeant serving with the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Goldwater Air National Guard Base.

While she’s enjoying her life in the United States, the conflict in Ukraine is very much on her mind.

“My dad. My grandparents. My cousins are still there,” said Kharlan. “I was on the phone with my dad a few months ago. You can hear the sirens when they go off.”

Caught between two opposite realities – war and peace – she’s happy where her life has taken her.

“I’m thankful for everything this country gave me, and this is one of the reasons why I show up every day and why I do this job.”

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.