Server of the Week: LaShauna Counts always delivers with a smile

What really made her stick out as the winner of the Server of the Week was the relationship she established with one very special customer.

PHOENIX — When it comes to shining stars, LaShauna Counts fits the bill. She's worked at the McDonald's at Power and McKellips roads in Gilbert for more than two years. In that time, she's been named employee of the month and praised significantly for her excellent customer service skills, so much so that she has a permanent spot in the drive thru.

What really made her stick out as the winner of the Server of the Week was the relationship she established with one very special customer. Viviana is 6 years old. She first met LaShauna during COVID, and her grandfather Bernie O'Keefe would take her through the drive thru after school for a sweet treat.

LaShauna quickly became known as the "lady with the glittery princess mask." That was the start of beautiful relationship.

"We came through a lot, it was always the same order, and pretty soon Vivi and LaShauna were talking and I was just paying. It just kept growing and growing," Bernie said.

LaShauna connected immediately with Viviana and her three sisters because she raised four daughters.

"That family kinda touched me cause they have all girls. I just love them so much." said Counts.

The tears started flowing when Carlos Aguirre, General Manager of Ken Garff Kia surprised LaShauna with a big check for $2,000.

"It's just such a blessing." Said Counts.

