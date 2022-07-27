Server of the Week: Flancer's 'Homecoming King' is a crowd favorite

Myke Jones is fondly known as the 'Homecoming King' of Gilbert. Customer Meg Gillett sang his praises, and monikers, when she nominated him for Server of the Week.

GILBERT, Ariz. — In downtown Gilbert near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads, there's a little restaurant that has been a community staple for more than 20 years. It's called Flancer's, and it's nearly run single-handedly by a man named Myke Jones.

Jones is fondly known as the 'Homecoming King' of Gilbert. Customer Meg Gillett sang his praises, and monikers, when she nominated him for Server of the Week.

"Every time my family and I come here we feel like family," said Gillett. "A lot of the reason has to do with Myke. He’s just... He goes above and beyond. He’s like the Mayor of Gilbert."

And that was the central theme of what we heard from other customers dining at this hometown spot as well.

For Jones, it's a two-way street. He loves the town of Gilbert and reflected back on how cool it's been to watch it grow up alongside Flancers.

"One of the things that’s been great to see is families come in, and now their kids have kids and they have grandkids and it’s really one of the neat things to see through the years." said Jones.

The entire restaurant broke out in claps and cheers when Carlos Aguirre, General Manager of Ken Garff Kia surprised Jones with the Server of the Week $2,000 check.

"We heard a lot about you. 20 years, same location. Homecoming King here." Remarked Aguiire.

"Holy schnikes," proclaimed Jones. "That is fantastic. That is incredible. WOW. Thank you very very much. I am so honored. Really almost 20 years... I’m almost in tears. That is fantastic."

