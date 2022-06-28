Server of the Week: Cody earns rave reviews at Buddha's Ritual

“He’s amazing. He’s funny, interactive with the guests, very personable,” said Ashley Torres, Kincaid’s manager.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When you step into Buddha’s Ritual in Scottsdale, the first thing you notice is the colorful art adorning the walls. The second thing? The warm, exuberant greeting from Cody Kincaid welcoming you into the restaurant.

Kincaid has been working at Buddha’s since it opened six months ago, but he’s partnered with the owners far longer than that.

He moved from a previous restaurant concept to this one with a smooth transition, the goal to create a positive, creative team that mimicked a family. And his coworkers had nothing but glowing reviews.

“He’s amazing. He’s funny, interactive with the guests, very personable,” said Ashley Torres, Kincaid’s manager.

“In the seven years that I’ve worked here, Cody is the best server. No, genuinely," remarked Stephanie, another server in the restaurant. "He can go from 0 to 100 so fast. If he’s feeling one way, but if he has to come out those doors and put on a show he’ll do it. It’s insane. I’ve never seen anyone do that.”

But for Kincaid, he said it’s all about adapting, and making the guest experience a memorable one.

Carlos Aguirre, General Manager at Ken Garff Kia, helped make Kincaid’s day one he wouldn’t forget when he presented him with ‘Server of the Week’ and a nice large $2,000 tip.

Kincaid laughed and said, "wow, this just made my year."

