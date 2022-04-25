Server of the week: Ashlie Comins

Ashlie's commute is 55 min one way. So why is she spending so much time on the road? Because she loves her job.

ARIZONA, USA — Ashlie Comins lives in Florence, Arizona. Her kids go to school in Casa Grande. But this determined mama works at the Texas Roadhouse in Gilbert. Her commute is 55 min one way. So why is she spending so much time on the road? Because she loves her job.

When Wendy Wood nominated Ashlie for Server of the Week, it was because she related to her story. Once a single mom, she identified with the mentality of doing whatever it takes to put food on the table for your children. But more than that, she loves the way Ashlie makes her and her partner Chuck feel when they come in for a meal.

“You know what she did for me? On my birthday?" Wood said, “She brought to the table a candy bouquet, you know candy, and presented it to me for my birthday. I mean come on!! How many people do that?”

Carlos Aguirre, General Manager from Ken Garff Kia took the server completely by surprise at the beginning of her shift, and Ashlie didn't know how to react, brushing away tears, and hugging her regulars.

Ashlie has only been working at the restaurant for a year but tells us that the customer experience is everything to her, and regulars like Chuck and Wendy are why she’s embraced being a road warrior.

