Server of the Week: Meet Laura at Cottonwood Bar and Grill

The regulars we talked to discussed Laura as though she were a close friend, they couldn’t imagine life without her.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Our server of the week this week is Laura Fogle.

She’s been working at the Cottonwood Bar and Grill out in Sun Lakes for almost 30 years.

The residents in this community love her, and so do her coworkers. But it’s been tough lately. She just lost her husband, her grandson is dealing with health challenges, and she has some things that needed to get fixed up at home.

The folks from the community came out just to see this special presentation, and she had no idea it was coming.

Laura was nominated by her boss Bonnie Martin who had nothing but good things to say about her.

“She has a grandson that was diagnosed with cancer last year. Yes, her husband did pass away due to a stroke. Her AC went out less than two weeks after that. And if you notice she has a boot on. So, although she may be in excruciating pain right now, due to chronic arthritis, she still sets a perfect example.”

Bonnie said that while Laura may have been dealing with trying times, she still kept her head up, leaned on her community for support and powered through.

The regulars we talked to discussed Laura as though she were a close friend, they couldn’t imagine life without her.

While Laura was under the impression that we were there to highlight the community, she was blown away when Carlos Aguirre, the General Manager at Ken Garff Kia surprised her with a $2,000 tip for a job well done.

Now Laura can recover somewhat from the hits she’s received over the last year.

Previous Server of the Weeks!

Inspiring Arizona