'Generous and thoughtful': Server of the Week: Marcie Eseana

TEMPE, Ariz. — Do you believe that when you do something nice for someone else, it will come back around to you?

One server here in the Valley has embraced that philosophy wholeheartedly.

So much so that her job is not just an income stream, but a vehicle to strengthen her community.

This week’s Server of the Week features Marcie Eseana. She works at Vincitorio’s Restaurant in Tempe.

Eseana was first brought to our attention by Leanne Seikel, a longtime customer who is continually blown away by how generous and thoughtful Marcie is outside of her job.

“I'm going through something, and she makes sure I'm OK. She takes me out every week, so I get out of the house. She's just a great person,” Seikel said.

And Seikel isn’t the only one Eseana has left an impression on. We hear that she makes it a point to form relationships with all her long-standing customers. She will help someone pack up to move, take them to and from doctor appointments, and even visits the hospital to spread some cheer and goodwill.

One good turn deserves another, right? Eseana was brought to tears after Carlos Aguirre from Ken Garff Kia surprised her with a $2,000 tip in a room full of her regular customers.

Eseana was overwhelmed with emotion as cheers and applause broke out, and she realized her efforts to lift others up did not go unnoticed.

