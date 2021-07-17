One year on from his death, John Lewis remembered as hero who 'fought tirelessly for our country's highest ideals'

The Civil Rights icon would have been 81 on Saturday.

Marking one year since his death, political figures and regular folks alike are remembering John Lewis on Saturday as a hero who "fought tirelessly for our country's highest ideals."

That was how Vice President Kamala Harris put it in a statement, remembering the Atlanta congressman and Civil Rights icon who made it his mission to ensure "the right of every American to make their voice heard at the ballot box."

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Lewis' pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, wrote in a tweet that with the passing of the congressman "we lost a national hero."

"A year ago we lost a national hero, and I lost a friend and parishioner. John Lewis spent his life fighting to ensure our country lived up to its founding creed, and I’m so honored for the opportunity to carry on his legacy," Warnock wrote.

In a statement, President Joe Biden recalled speaking with Lewis for the final time.

"He was in those final days as he was throughout his remarkable life – at peace and full of dignity and grace. Instead of answering our concerns for him, he asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work – his life’s work – of healing and uniting this nation," the president said.

Democrats, who have planned tribute vigils around Atlanta and across the rest of the country for Saturday to mark Lewis' passing and push for a new voting rights bill named after him, evoked his signature message of making "good trouble."

Our hero Rep. John Lewis passed away one year ago. We continue his work every day for a democracy that works for all.



Congress must honor his legacy by passing federal legislation to protect our freedom to vote.



"John Lewis taught us that when we see something that is not right, not just, not fair, we have to do something. He taught us not to lose hope - that this is the struggle of many lifetimes. He taught us to get in #GoodTrouble. One year already. We miss you," Rep. Val Demings of Florida wrote.

On Saturday, a congressional delegation including Rep. Nikema Williams, who now holds Lewis' seat, will be in San Diego to mark the christening of the USNS John Lewis naval ship.

Nearly one year since the passing of Congressman John Lewis.



Honored to join @SpeakerPelosi and other Congressional Leaders for a first look at the USNS John Lewis before tomorrow’s Christening Ceremony.



Georgia's two U.S. senators, Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, as well as nine of the state's 14 House representatives spoke about Lewis in a tribute video.

God bless the memory of the boy from Troy, John Robert Lewis.



The City of Atlanta tweeted that a year later, "Atlanta still mourns the loss of one of our most beloved heroes."

"But the legacy of Congressman John Lewis lives on in each of us," the city's official account posted.

Highlighting the cause of pushing for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Vice President Harris said in her statement:

I had the privilege of joining Congressman Lewis in Selma, Alabama for what would be his final walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where, 55 years earlier, he and many others were beaten bloody by state troopers as they marched for the right to vote.



Today, the fight is not over. The right to vote remains under attack in states across our nation. And the best way to honor Congressman Lewis's legacy is to carry on the fight - by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as well as the For the People Act, and by helping eligible voters no matter where they live get registered and vote, and have their vote counted.



As the Congressman knew well, our democracy is stronger when everyone participates - and it is weaker when people are left out.

President Biden made a similar call in his statement.