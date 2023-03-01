Bills' fans raise more than $3M for Damar Hamlin's charity following his collapse during game

Within an hour of Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday's Bills games, fans donated over $3.2 million to Hamlin's charity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Within an hour of Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, fans began donating to Hamlin's charity in droves.

Around 9:30 p.m., there was over $30,000 donated to the Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive GoFundMe page.

By 10:30 Monday night, over $600,000 had been donated by over 24,000 people.

By 1 a.m. Tuesday, more than $2 million had been raised. And by 6:30 a.m., the total was more than $3.2 million.

According to the GoFundMe post, Hamlin started the charity to positively impact the community that raised him.

The 2020 fundraiser benefits Kelly and Nina's daycare center in McKees Rocks, PA. The initial goal fundraiser goal was $2,500.

The Chasing M's Foundation had planned to purchase toys and distribute them before Christmas at the center.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's Bills game against the Bengals.

ESPN reported that Hamlin was given CPR for about 10 minutes on the field. He was eventually moved onto a stretcher and transported from the field in an ambulance.

A statement released by the NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game between the Bills and Bengals has been postponed with no new date to resume the game being announced.