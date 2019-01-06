If you are starting a relationship and keep questioning yourself if it’s moving to fast, you might want to look at these signs.

• You’re always texting him/her: Constant contact in a short period of time could come from worrying that the person won't commit or would lose interest on you.

• Picked names for your children, but haven’t met each other’s parents: It’s best to hit milestones in order. Go out, become exclusive, meet friends and family and then chat about having children.

But if things are moving fast and both of you are on the same page, chances are you’re on your way to love and happiness.