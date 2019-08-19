PHOENIX — New to Phoenix? Well, you’re not alone. Phoenix is one of the ‘most-moved-to cities’ in America.

Maybe a new job brought you to town or you plan to spend your golden years here. And of course, you’ve heard about the reasonable cost of living, beautiful hiking destinations, but have you heard about the food?

The Valley of the Sun has literally thousands of places to grab a quick bite or sit down and have a whole life experience at the table.

The never-ending list of options can be exciting and just a bit overwhelming. To prepare ourselves to dine, let’s explore the Phoenix restaurant scene.

Restaurant insiders will tell you the Phoenix metro area has a lot to offer when it comes to an eclectic food selection aside from chains -- no disrespect to chain restaurants.

The only thing that’s frozen is the ice cream

Eva Hoffstedt will attest to a flourishing food scene here in Phoenix as a local foodie and owner of The Stand, a good old-fashioned burger joint in Arcadia.

The Stand, known for its signature burger The Standard, serves up big burgers and cool -- in every sense of the word--milkshakes.

“We do everything from scratch. We grind our own beef every day, we hand-cut our fries every day. All the sauces that we make we make every day. The only thing frozen on my menu is my ice cream, that’s it,” Hoffstedt said.

Hoffestedt explained her shop isn’t the only one in town that turns out quality food.

“There are a lot of really talented people here that really care about what they do. Downtown Phoenix has some wonderful sole proprietorships that are just like myself, they focus on one thing, they do it really well. And it means a lot to them and so that really radiates out into the neighborhood,” Hoffstedt said.

A spicy spin on traditional

Sean Snelling, director of operations for Taco Guild, says when he moved to Phoenix ten years ago from Sydney, Australia the food scene was admittedly a bit lackluster.

“Nobody would invest in something that was outside the norm,” Snelling said.

Taco Guild, on 7th Street in Midtown Phoenix, is not your average eatery and despite the name, it isn’t your traditional Mexican food place.

For starters, the restaurant is housed within the bones of an old church that predates Arizona’s statehood. Fixtures of the former holy space are everywhere from the stain glass windows to a display case that now holds a jukebox.

On the menu, you’ll find tacos and enchiladas, but Snelling explained the dishes are more so inspired by Latin culture and tastes. The list of tacos has many different options on display outside the customary chicken, beef or pork such as duck, lobster, and lamb.

And Taco Guild, like many others in the area, are part of a food revolution that’s taken place in here Phoenix.

“Up and down this 7th Street, I think a lot of people saw the opportunity to create what was a Phoenix culture. It’s really interesting to see it sort of blossoming in the last decade or so,” Snelling said.

Hashing out what diners want

The Hash Kitchen is one brunch spot that caters to Phoenix’s ever-changing and diverse culture.

Boasting the state’s largest Bloody Mary bar, Hash Kitchen is the brainchild of Chef Joey Maggiore.

The vibrant brunch place, with locations in Arcadia, Scottsdale, and Chandler, offers a robust array of dishes with a twist on traditional breakfast and lunch favorites, from cannoli donuts to herb fried chicken and waffles.

Corporate Manager Gino Calabro says restaurant-goers are hungry for new and creative recipes.

“People’s palates are becoming more demanding here because culturally here in Phoenix we’ve really, in the last ten years, become much more diverse than we used to be. I’ve been here 24 years from New York, and I’ve noticed it a lot,” Calabro said.

And Phoenix restaurateurs have answered the call for unique eatery options that feed the public’s desire for different.

“They don’t want the usual, boring, humdrum type of menu, they want something really creative, they want something that somebody’s put a lot of thought into,” Calabro said.

A takeaway from this brief introduction to the Phoenix restaurant scene is that it has a lot to offer those new to the area. While you’re out there exploring the breathtaking desert scenery, enjoying a little extra cash in your pocket, why not try a new restaurant. The palate possibilities are endless in the Valley of the Sun.

