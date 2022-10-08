Congratulations Phoenix, we're the least swear word-happy city in the country, new study finds

New research from Preply found that the average American swears 21 times a day, but it seems like Phoenix doesn't have that many potty-mouths!

PHOENIX — It's no secret that Americans like to swear. No, really! According to a new study from Preply, the average American swears 21 times a day. But that same study also found that Phoenix breaks the mold.

It turns out, we've got a much cleaner mouth on us than most other major cities! Phoenix tied for the #1 U.S. city that swears the least, researchers found.

Alongside Portland in Oregon, Phoenix residents only swear an average of 14 times a day. Compare that to Columbus Ohio, where residents swear an average of 36 times a day, and you can really see the difference.

Still, Phoenix is ahead of the curve in some areas.

The study found that while the average American starts swearing when they're 11 years old, the Phoenix resident says they started swearing at 10.

69% of Phoenix residents say they've used swear words at work, and 71% say they've sworn in front of strangers.

If you're interested in finding out more about which cities need to watch their language, you can read the full study here.

