Mother's Day gift ideas as physical distancing continues

You can still celebrate mom even from a distance.

PHOENIX — This Mother’s Day will be different for many people as we continue social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But you can still celebrate mom from a distance if you cannot be with her.

Here are a few gift ideas with help from NBC News.

What's that on my door step?

Who doesn't enjoy a little surprise coming to your door each month? Sign mom up for a subscription box.

Some subscriptions feature makeup, skincare products, workout clothes, books and even wine!

A few popular boxes, according to Harper's Bazaar, include FabFitFun, Book of the Month and Stitch Fix.

Digital gift-giving was made for 2020

Go digital with a virtual gift for your number one lady.

Introduce your mom to a new streaming service or get her a virtual exercise membership.

Maybe she is interested in learning something new. Masterclass is offering two annual subscriptions for celebrity-taught online classes for the price of one.

Love is still on the menu

Just because restaurants will still be closed for dine-in services doesn't mean mom has to miss out on Sunday brunch.

You can order the perfect Mother's Day meal from your favorite restaurant. Most food delivery services are even offering contactless delivery.

You'll be showing some love to mom and local businesses.

It's a time to stay connected

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann told NBC no matter what gift you choose you can make is more meaningful with a call, note or video chat with mom.